Nikkei lower in morning on fears of U.S. inflation

The Nikkei stock index fell slightly Wednesday morning after a higher-than-expected June reading for the U.S. consumer price index raised concerns over rapid inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average went down 59.12 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday to 28,659.12. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.92 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,968.56. Decliners were led by rubber product and air transportation issues, while construction and consumer credit issues led gainers.