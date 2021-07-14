Japanese expats leave Indonesia on chartered plane amid virus surge

Newsfrom Japan

A chartered plane carrying about 50 Japanese expatriates and family members left Indonesia for Japan on Wednesday morning, following a surge of infections with the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country. The All Nippon Airways aircraft, which departed Jakarta's international airport, is set to arrive at Narita airport near Tokyo later in the day, according to Japanese government and Shimizu Corp. sources. The major general contractor chartered the plane. Shimizu decided to bring back its Japanese employees and their family members as Indonesia is expe...