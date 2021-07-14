Japan's Fujitsu ties up with Singapore startup for digital commodity trading

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Fujitsu Ltd. and Digital Commodity Exchange Pte. Ltd., a Singaporean commodity trading platform startup, have entered a strategic agreement to accelerate the digital transformation of the global commodity trading industry. Fujitsu made an investment in the Singaporean firm, known as DCX, on Tuesday through a fund managed by its subsidiary Fujitsu Ventures Ltd., the Japanese tech company said. The amount of the investment or the stake held by Fujitsu in DCX was not disclosed. Through the tie-up, Fujitsu aims to "accelerate the digital transformation of the global commodity trading indus...