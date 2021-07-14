Tokyo stocks end lower on wariness over rapid U.S. inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Wednesday after unexpectedly higher U.S. consumer price index data for June fueled wariness over rapid inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 109.75 points, or 0.38 percent, from Tuesday at 28,608.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 4.48 points, or 0.23 percent, lower at 1,963.16. Decliners were led by marine transportation, rubber product, and air transportation issues.