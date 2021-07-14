Baseball: Nomura drives Fighters past PL-leading Buffaloes

Sports

Yuki Nomura drove in three runs, including two in the sixth inning that put the Nippon Ham Fighters ahead for good in a 6-2 win over the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Nomura opened the scoring in the fourth with an RBI double for the last-place Fighters at Hokkaido's Obihiro Stadium. After the Buffaloes seized the lead in a two-run fifth, Nomura singled in two runs. "I was fortunate to have opportunities to drive in runners. I was able to jump on a couple of pitches and somehow got good results," said the Fighters' American-born third baseman. The Fighters...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News