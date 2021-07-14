N. Korea faces worst food crisis in over decade: report to U.N.

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea has faced its worst food crisis in more than a decade, the Asian country said in a report to the United Nations, amid fears that its citizens have encountered serious difficulties in obtaining daily necessities. In North Korea's first report on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, the country also blamed international sanctions aimed at thwarting its nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions, saying they have been impeding the nation's economic development. North Korea said domestic cereal production in 2018 was around 4.95 million tons, the lowest level during the last 10 years, ...