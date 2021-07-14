Japan gov't panel seeks record 28 yen rise in minimum wage to 930 yen

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese government panel on Wednesday proposed raising the average hourly minimum wage by a record 28 yen to 930 yen ($8.4) in fiscal 2021, a move that is likely to deal a further blow to businesses already struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. If realized, the 3.1 percent increase proposed by the labor ministry's advisory panel in its guidelines on the minimum wage will be the biggest since fiscal 2002, when it started using an hourly wage to propose a rough target for hikes. The envisaged hike also comes as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to achieve an average hourly rate ...