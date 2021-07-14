Soccer: Iwabuchi penalty gives Japan warm-up win over Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Mana Iwabuchi's 54th-minute penalty was enough to hand Japan's women a 1-0 win over Australia on Tuesday in their final warm-up game a week before the Tokyo Olympic opener. Yui Hasegawa won the penalty after her cross from the left hit the hand of defender Alanna Kennedy and Iwabuchi buried the effort to the low left corner for Nadeshiko Japan at Sanga Stadium in Kyoto Prefecture. "I felt I wasn't good other than the penalty, to be honest. I need to up my condition and contribute to the team," Iwabuchi said. "We could have created more in the first half. We all need to be aware of that and mov...