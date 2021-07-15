Tokyo stocks open lower on fears of COVID-19 surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as market sentiment was dented by a surge in COVID-19 cases after the Japanese capital logged over 1,000 infections the previous day. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 128.85 points, or 0.45 percent, from Wednesday to 28,479.64. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 8.37 points, or 0.43 percent, at 1,954.79. Decliners were led by mining, rubber product, and consumer credit issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 110.00-01 yen compared with 109.89-99 yen in New York and ...