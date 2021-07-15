URGENT: China's economy grows 7.9% in 2nd quarter, overcomes virus shock

Newsfrom Japan

China's economy grew 7.9 percent from a year earlier during the April-June period, marking the fifth straight quarter of expansion, official data showed Thursday, underscoring that the Asian power has steadily overcome the coronavirus shock. Since the increase in new infections apparently peaked in late February last year, China, dubbed the "world's factory," has shown signs of a V-shaped economic recovery with business activities intensifying and retail sales bouncing back. In the first three months of 2021, the world's second-biggest economy posted its steepest quarterly expansion on record,...