Tokyo stocks drop in morning on coronavirus surge fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning as market sentiment was dampened by the rapid rise in coronavirus infections after the capital logged over 1,000 daily cases the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average lost 264.66 points, or 0.93 percent, from Wednesday to 28,343.83. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 16.79 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,946.37. Decliners were led by mining, precision instrument, and consumer credit issues.