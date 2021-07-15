FEATURE: Campaigner helps female cancer patients return to "onsen" public baths

Newsfrom Japan

For women undergoing treatment for cancer in Japan, particularly breast cancer, post-operative scarring or hair loss can sometimes make them reluctant to enjoy one of the country's favorite pastimes -- visiting "onsen" hot spring baths. But in the last year, a solution has arisen -- a campaign gradually spreading nationwide to encourage such women to book out a bathhouse together for what have come to be known as "Maiden Onsen" events. And along with allowing them to once more enjoy the restorative mental and physical benefits of the waters, the gatherings also help in another way -- by giving...