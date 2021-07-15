Nippon Notebook opens 1st overseas production plant in Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Notebook Corp. under the wing of major Japanese stationery and office supplies maker Plus Corp. has opened its first overseas production plant in Vietnam to promote its workbooks and notebooks in the Asian market. Nippon Notebook said its plant in Dong Nai Province in southeastern Vietnam will begin full operations in September to manufacture workbooks and notebooks for Vietnam and other Asian countries. The Tokyo-based firm said its local subsidiary, Nippon Notebook Vietnam Co. established in January, will run the plant which sits on a 3,024-square-meter plot in the province's Nhon Tra...