BOJ begins 2-day meeting to ponder pandemic, climate change

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday began a two-day policy meeting to assess economic risks from resurging coronavirus cases in Japan and map out its funding program in support of tackling climate change. The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its ultraloose monetary policy as the Japanese economy remains on shaky ground with a fourth state of emergency over COVID-19 declared for Tokyo and the Olympics from July 23 set to take place under it. A week after the European Central Bank said it will factor climate change considerations into monetary policy, the BOJ is scheduled to announce an outline of i...