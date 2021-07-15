Tokyo stocks end lower on concerns over COVID-19 spike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday as fears grew about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases a day after the Japanese capital reported over 1,000 new infections for the first time in two months. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 329.40 points, or 1.15 percent, from Wednesday at 28,279.09. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 23.55 points, or 1.20 percent, lower at 1,939.61. Every industry category lost ground except for iron and steel issues. Major decliners were led by mining, consumer credit, and land transportation issues.