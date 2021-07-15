Toyota IT subsidiary acquires U.S. automated mapping firm

Newsfrom Japan

A Toyota Motor Corp. unit engaged in software development said Thursday it will acquire U.S. automated mapping firm Carmera Inc., as it aims to stay competitive in the field of autonomous driving technologies. The deal, expected to be completed around the fall, would see the spatial artificial intelligence firm become part of the Toyota unit Woven Planet Holdings Inc.'s automated mapping platform team. The value of the deal has yet to be disclosed. Carmera specializes in updating high-definition maps from crowdsourced, camera-based inputs, which is a significantly cheaper and quicker approach ...