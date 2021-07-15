U.S., Japan, China leaders to attend virtual APEC summit

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend an informal meeting of APEC leaders held virtually on Friday, their respective governments confirmed Thursday. The summit will also be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report from Russia's Tass news agency. The online meeting will bring together the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's 21 member economies, including Australia and Canada, to discuss the region's COVID-19 recovery and economic crisis. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will ...