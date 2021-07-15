Japan, Australia agree to promote regional trade deals

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and Australia agreed Thursday to promote the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership regional trade deals as a way of revitalizing the COVID-19 pandemic-hit regional economy. In a meeting in Tokyo, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and Dan Tehan, Australia's minister for trade, tourism and investment, affirmed close cooperation in assisting Britain's accession process in the TPP, an 11-nation group formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership. In a joint statement released after the t...