Trial begins against outspoken Chinese anti-gov't businessman

A trial began Thursday in China's northern province of Hebei against Sun Dawu, an outspoken Chinese anti-government businessman who has been prosecuted for crimes including fomenting unrest, sources familiar with the matter said. The move comes as the leadership of President Xi Jinping has been strengthening surveillance on big private companies, which have been recently growing and could threaten the maintenance of the Communist Party's rule in the future. The Dawu Group, led by Sun, is a major firm that has around 9,000 employees and 28 affiliated enterprises. They are engaged in such busine...