Taiwan's TSMC considering semiconductor production in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan's Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's leading chipmaker, suggested Thursday that it is considering a plan to mass-produce semiconductors in Japan. The competition for semiconductors has intensified due to the recent global supply shortage, and if a production base is established in Japan, it is likely to contribute to improving the country's manufacturing capacity. According to Taiwanese media, Chief Executive Officer C.C. Wei said during the company's April-June 2021 financial results announcement that "customer demands and costs need to be considered" regarding the establishm...