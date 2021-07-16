Japan mulls extending maximum reactor lifespan beyond 60 years

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is considering extending the maximum service period for its nuclear reactors beyond 60 years due to anticipated public opposition to the construction of new plants, sources close to the matter said Thursday. The government is seeking to make long-term use of existing nuclear plants rather than building new ones or replacing reactors, as sought by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and some business circles. But such an extension could spur concerns about the safety of aging reactors that are prone to accidents. Following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which was triggered by a massive eart...