Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. tech share decline, COVID-19 fears

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as overnight losses on the technology-heavy Nasdaq index dented high-tech issues, while the market was weighed down by concerns over a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 208.44 points, or 0.74 percent, from Thursday to 28,070.65. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 1.45 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,938.16. Decliners were led by mining, pharmaceutical and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 109.78-79 ...