Biden, Merkel vow to defend democratic values amid China's rise

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday affirmed their commitment to defend democratic principles amid concerns over China's rising influence and allegations of human rights abuses. "We will stand up for democratic principles and universal rights when we see China or any other country working to undermine free and open societies," Biden told a joint press conference with Merkel following their talks at the White House. The two leaders also released a "Washington Declaration" highlighting their commitment to defending an "open world" free from coercion or domina...