Main events scheduled for July 19-25

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 19-25: July 19 (Mon) -- Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway to start adjusting tolls for private vehicles during the Olympics through Aug. 9. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic assessment report for July. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Michael Taylor, his son Peter, accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan in 2019. July 20 (Tues) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for June. -- IOC to hold two-day meeting in Tokyo. July 21 (Wed) -- B...