Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak blue chips, COVID-19 concerns

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning, weighed down by a rapid surge in COVID-19 infections in the capital and sluggish blue chips. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 304.37 points, or 1.08 percent, from Thursday to 27,974.72. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 5.08 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,934.53. Decliners were led by mining, pharmaceutical, and precision instrument issues.