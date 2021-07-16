URGENT: BOJ keeps ultraeasy monetary policy, trims GDP outlook amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Friday maintained its ultraeasy monetary policy to buttress a still fragile economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic, slightly trimming its growth outlook for the current business year through next March. At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ unveiled the outline of its new program to support financial institutions for their loans and investments to address climate change. It will offer zero-interest, one-year funds under the scheme to be launched this year and which will run until fiscal 2030. The Japanese central bank decided to leave short-term interest...