Thai arms of 2 Japanese firms to jointly test EV use for goods delivery

Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hitachi Transport System Ltd.'s local arm to study the commercial viability of using electric vehicles to deliver goods in the Southeast Asian country. The Mitsubishi Motors Corp. subsidiary said Thursday the Hitachi unit, Eternity Grand Logistics Public Co., will use one unit of the automaker's small battery-powered van Minicab MiEV for the pilot project for a year, collecting data such as the distance run, power charge logs and delivery routes covered to verify a better environment for commercial EVs. Mitsubishi M...