Soccer: Furuhashi set to join Celtic from Kobe on permanent deal

Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi is set to move from Vissel Kobe to Scottish giants Celtic after the two sides agreed in principle to a full transfer, the J-League first-division club said Friday. The J1's leading scorer so far this season with 14 goals from 20 games, Furuhashi will join the Glasgow side pending a medical. Known for his speed and stamina, Furuhashi joined then second-division side FC Gifu in 2017 before signing with Kobe midway through the following season. The 26-year-old has scored in double figures in each of the past two seasons and has 41 goals from 94 games in the Japanese ...
