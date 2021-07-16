Tokyo stocks end lower on weak blue chips, COVID-19 fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday, as market sentiment was pushed down by weak blue chips and fears of a COVID-19 resurgence in the capital. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 276.01 points, or 0.98 percent, from Thursday at 28,003.08. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.42 points, or 0.38 percent, lower at 1,932.19. Decliners were led by pharmaceutical, precision instrument and mining issues.