Japan asks airlines to halt new bookings as Olympic traffic rises

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government has asked airlines to halt new bookings by the general public for flights arriving in Japan during the period when arrivals of athletes and delegation officials for the Tokyo Olympics increase, according to sources close to the matter. With one week to go until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, the transport ministry is seeking to limit the number of arrivals to smoothly conduct coronavirus testing and other border controls at five Japanese airports to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they said. Arrivals of visitors related to the Olympics are expected to peak on Sunday, ...