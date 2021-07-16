Film streaming giant Netflix prepares to open 1st store in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Film and TV show streaming service giant Netflix Inc. is preparing to open its first shop, directly managed by the company, in Tokyo in the first half of 2022, a senior official of the U.S. firm's Japanese arm said Friday. The shop, where shooting scenes of dramas will be recreated and goods related to the programs will be sold, would be the first of its kind in the world for Netflix, which has been seeing increased subscribers as many people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company aims to accelerate efforts to "merge the virtual world of internet with the real world" at a rare ph...