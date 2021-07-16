China's nationwide carbon market begins trading: media

Newsfrom Japan

China's nationwide carbon market on Friday began trading online, state-run media reported, as President Xi Jinping has pledged that the Asian country would aim to become carbon neutral by 2060. Carbon emissions by more than 2,000 power companies involved in the first trading group are estimated to exceed 4 billion tons per year, making the market the world's biggest in terms of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered, Xinhua News Agency said. Trading started on Friday morning at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, with the first transaction priced at 52.78 yuan ($8.16) per ton...