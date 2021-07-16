Baseball: Kikuchi leads Central League to All-Star victory

Newsfrom Japan

Ryosuke Kikuchi of the Hiroshima Carp had four hits, including a two-run sixth-inning home run and earned MVP honors in the Central League's 5-4 win over the Pacific League in Game 1 of Japan's All-Star series on Friday. Before 8,992 masked fans at MetLife Dome outside Tokyo, the CL had to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Kikuchi singled and scored in a two-run fifth inning, and homered with a man on in the sixth to give the CL stars a 4-3 lead. "This is a nostalgic ballpark for me since I'd been coming here since I was little," Kikuchi said. "Hitting a home run here made me really happy." The P...