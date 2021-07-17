U.S. warns businesses about "growing risks" of operating in Hong Kong

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. government on Friday issued a warning over the "growing risks" businesses operating in Hong Kong could face as China tightens its grip on the former British colony under a newly enacted national security law. Businesses, individuals and investors active in Hong Kong should be aware of changes to the region's laws and regulations as well as the "potential reputational, regulatory, financial, and, in certain instances, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong operations," said the business advisory released by the state, treasury and two other departments. Some of the risks could be ...