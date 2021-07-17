Foreign luxury cars see brisk sales in Japan amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign luxury cars priced at more than 10 million yen ($90,830) in Japan are becoming popular among wealthy people who cannot travel abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic and who are willing to spend money on the back of higher global share prices. Domestic sales of luxury foreign-brand vehicles such as Italy's Ferrari and Britain's Bentley hit record highs in June since 1988, when comparable data became available, industry data showed. The trend clearly contrasts with worsening living conditions for some people, including part-time and nonregular workers, as the spread of the coronavirus deal...