Baseball: Angels' Ohtani an all-star to team's staff, MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Friday donated his prize money from the home run derby to members of the Los Angeles Angels staff, while also being a huge hit with fans purchasing All-Star Game merchandise. The first Japanese in Major League Baseball's home run derby, Ohtani received $150,000 despite going out in the first round on Monday. According to the Orange County Register, Ohtani distributed those earnings to 30 individual trainers, clubhouse workers and media relations people. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, the defending champion, won the $1 million first prize in the eight-p...