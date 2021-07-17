Soccer: Frontale sink S-Pulse 2-0 on Wakizaka, Oshima goals

Newsfrom Japan

Yasuto Wakizaka and Ryota Oshima found the net Saturday as first-place Kawasaki Frontale cruised to a 2-0 win against Shimizu S-Pulse in the J-League top flight. The victory at Shizuoka's IAI Stadium took the runaway league leaders another step closer to their second straight championship and their fourth in five seasons. Toru Oniki's men took the lead in the 17th minute after Leandro Damiao ran onto a through ball and played a square pass for Wakizaka to tap in from close range. Oshima's 50th-minute goal marked a happy J1 return for the former Japan playmaker, who was sidelined with a calf in...