Baseball: Shimauchi lifts PL to victory at home

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroaki Shimauchi of the Rakuten Eagles drove in three runs to help the Pacific League to a 4-3 win over the Central League in Saturday's All-Star Series Game 2. Playing in front of 14,852 at the Eagles' home ground, Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi, Shimauchi went 3-for-4 to earn MVP honors for the game. His two-run third-inning single broke a 1-1 tie. After the CL tied it 3-3 in the eighth, Shimauchi doubled home Eagles teammate Hiroto Kobukata to put the PL back in front. Rakuten reliever Sung Chia-hao earned the win in relief despite surrendering a pair of unearned runs on three hits in the top ...