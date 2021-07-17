Soccer: Japan draw with Spain in final Olympic warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's men's Olympic soccer team earned a tense 1-1 draw with gold medal candidates Spain on Saturday in their final warm-up before the start of the Tokyo Games. Ritsu Doan scored Japan's opener three minutes before the break at Kobe's Noevir Stadium, where Spain dominated possession for all but the final minutes of the first half. The Spaniards pressed relentlessly after the intermission and their persistence paid off in Javi Puado's 78th-minute equalizer. The hosts created more second-half chances, sparked by the introduction of speedy Yokohama F Marinos forward Daizen Maeda. Japan came wit...