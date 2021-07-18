Baseball: Maeda fans 8, does not factor in Twins' loss to Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Kenta Maeda struck out eight and allowed three runs on three hits over five innings, but did not factor in the Minnesota Twins' 5-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. The 33-year-old right-hander, who also issued a walk and hit a batsman, left with the seven-inning game tied 3-3 at Detroit's Comerica Park. He surrendered all three runs on an Akil Baddoo triple with two out in the bottom of the second, but tightened things up to complete three straight 1-2-3 innings. "(After the second inning) I was able to stop making the same mistakes and prevent hits. I was happy about that," said Maeda...