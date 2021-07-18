Main events scheduled for Monday, July 19

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, July 19: -- Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway to start adjusting tolls for private vehicles during the Olympics through Aug. 9. -- Cabinet Office to release monthly economic assessment report for July. -- Tokyo District Court to hand down ruling on Michael Taylor, his son Peter, accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan in 2019 at 1:30 p.m.