Soccer: Australian coach Muscat to take over Yokohama F Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos have reached an agreement with Australian coach Kevin Muscat to take over as their next manager, the J-League first-division side announced Sunday. The 47-year-old Muscat will begin working with the team after he completes his coronavirus quarantine upon arrival in Japan. Marinos are currently under the care of interim manager Hideki Matsunaga following Australian Ange Postecoglou's June departure for Scottish giants Celtic. Muscat was an assistant under Postecoglou at Australian club Melbourne Victory and succeeded him as manager there from 2013 to 2019. Last year, Muscat m...