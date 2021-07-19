Tokyo stocks open lower as Wall St. falls on U.S. inflation fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, tracking losses on Wall Street late last week after U.S. consumer sentiment data dropped on inflation concerns, while sentiment was also weighed down by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 321.84 points, or 1.15 percent, from Friday to 27,681.24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 19.34 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,912.85. Every category industry lost ground, led by mining, rubber product, and iron and steel issues. At...