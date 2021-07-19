Tokyo stocks fall in morning on Wall St. decline, COVID-19 surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were sharply lower Monday morning, tracking losses on Wall Street late last week on concerns over a sluggish U.S. economic recovery, while the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital also weighed the market down. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 418.09 points, or 1.49 percent, from Friday to 27,584.99. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 26.23 points, or 1.36 percent, at 1,905.96. Every industry category lost ground, led by air transportation, nonferrous metal, and iron and steel issues.