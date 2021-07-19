Main events scheduled for Tuesday, July 20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, July 20: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release nationwide consumer price index for June at 8:30 a.m. -- IOC to hold 2-day meeting in Tokyo. -- Japan, Britain to hold defense ministers' meeting. -- Memorial ceremony to be held at 10 a.m. ahead of 5th anniversary of mass killings at care facility for people with mental disabilities in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture.