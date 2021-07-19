Baseball: Ohtani hits MLB-leading 34th homer in loss to Seattle

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani dispelled any worries about an All-Star Game hangover Sunday when he went 2-for-3 and belted his major league-leading 34th home run in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners. The two-way superstar -- who took part in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game earlier in the week -- also drew a pair of walks and showed off his speed with an infield single in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. His two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth brought the Angels to within three runs and demonstrated his ability to hit pitches outside the strike zone. The 3-2 slider from rig...