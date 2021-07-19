Toyota launches fuel-efficient Aqua hybrid with better acceleration

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. on Monday launched its new hybrid compact Aqua, boasting enhanced acceleration performance and about a 20 percent improved fuel efficiency in the first full-model change in about a decade. With a suggested retail price starting from 1.98 million yen ($18,000), the Aqua hybrid is equipped with a nickel hydrogen battery system that has twice as much power output as the previous model, enabling longer travel on electricity without the use of gasoline. Toyota reduced the number of parts used for the nickel hydrogen battery to increase its capacity. The latest model can travel 35...