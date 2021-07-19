Narita, Haneda airports start facial recognition in full scale

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Narita and Haneda airports started Monday the use of facial recognition on a full scale, allowing international travelers to check in baggage and pass security checkpoints without showing passports or flight tickets. In the "Face Express" system aimed at speeding up the boarding process and providing a touchless experience for passengers, travelers need to have their photos taken at check-in when they register their passports and boarding passes upon arriving at the airports. After registering necessary data with special terminals, cameras at baggage check-in, security checkpoint entra...