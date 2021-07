Newsfrom Japan

Two Americans were found guilty Monday in Tokyo of helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape from Japan in 2019 before he could face trial for financial misconduct. The Tokyo District Court sentenced Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, to two years in prison, and his son Peter, 28, to one year and eight months in prison. The two had pleaded guilty and apologized for their roles in Ghosn's escape. Their defense team had called for suspended sentences.