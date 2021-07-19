Nippon Steel Engineering wins new Thai natural gas contract

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Nippon Steel Engineering Co. has won a large-scale, long-term contract for a new phase of an offshore natural gas development project from a Thai state-run company. The Tokyo-based firm will construct about 40 wellhead platforms and lay around 280 kilometers of pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand over five years under the 100 billion yen ($910 million) deal signed between its local unit, Thai Nippon Steel Engineering & Construction Corp., and PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. It will be the third phase of the bundled project in the gulf for Nippon Steel Engineering, which had undertaken t...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Asia