Nippon Steel Engineering wins new Thai natural gas contract

Newsfrom Japan

Nippon Steel Engineering Co. has won a large-scale, long-term contract for a new phase of an offshore natural gas development project from a Thai state-run company. The Tokyo-based firm will construct about 40 wellhead platforms and lay around 280 kilometers of pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand over five years under the 100 billion yen ($910 million) deal signed between its local unit, Thai Nippon Steel Engineering & Construction Corp., and PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. It will be the third phase of the bundled project in the gulf for Nippon Steel Engineering, which had undertaken t...